Man arrested after imitation firearm seized in Portsmouth

A MAN has been arrested after police seized an imitation firearm in Portsmouth.

Police received a report at 6.45pm yesterday of a man with a firearm in Tywford Avenue, Stamshaw.

An armed response unit from Hampshire Constabulary was deployed to the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

An imitation firearm was seized.

The spokeswoman said: ‘We would like to reassure the public that we take this type of report extremely seriously.’

A 35-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possess an imitation firearm in a public place.