Man arrested after number of people injured in 'major incident' at London Bridge

A MAN has been detained by police and number of people have been injured following a stabbing near London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage on social media appeared to show armed officers with their weapons poised, while witnesses have reported hearing gunfire in the area.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A police statement said: ‘Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.

‘Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and the City of London Police.

‘A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.’

No further details about the injured were available.

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene and that it had declared a major incident.

A video has emerged showing police officers aiming guns at a white lorry that jackknifed across London Bridge.

The footage shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container.

London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

A man who works across the road from Borough Market said he had heard reports of a man with a knife who had been shot by police.

‘A lorry crossed over into both lanes and police were shooting at it from both sides,’ he said.

‘Apparently there was an assailant with knife. They've taped past our office now and we can't get in.’

One business owner told the PA news agency she had been crossing London Bridge to get to her shop on the north side when police officers stopped her.

She said that was when she heard at least five or six gunshots and said that her store has been evacuated.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, added: ‘I was approaching London Bridge and a policeman would not let me through.

‘We heard shooting, it was about five or six shots, I heard five or six quite clearly.

‘All my staff have been evacuated.’