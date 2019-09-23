Man arrested after police officers hit by Mercedes in 'deliberate attack' in Littlehampton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers were hit by a car.

The incident happened at the Bodyshop roundabout on the A259 in Littlehampton at around 1.05am today and Sussex Police say that it is is being investigated as a deliberate act.

The two local response officers, a man and woman, were carrying out a routine drugs check at the side of the road and had detained a man on suspicion of drugs offences when a Mercedes-Benz saloon approached at speed.

The car hit the two officers as well as the man they had detained.

All three have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, aged 20, ran off but was stopped and arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers are still searching for two passengers who were in the car and ran off.

The area was searched but they have not yet been found.

The road was closed for the scene to be secured and examined.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: ‘This is being investigated as a deliberate attack on two police officers in the course of carrying out their duties.

‘Their injuries, and that of the man they were with, whilst serious, are not believed to be life threatening.

‘Two passengers in the car remain outstanding and we urge the public to help us trace and bring to justice all of those involved.’

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge.