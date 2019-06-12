Man arrested after police seize heroin and cash in Fareham town centre raid

Have your say

A 47-YEAR-OLD suspected class A drug dealer has been arrested after police searched a house in Fareham today.

The man was detained on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, heroin, with intent to supply as officers searched a property in Russell Place, near the town centre.

The man remains in custody at this time

Suspected class A drugs and cash were seized in the raid, which police carried out at 11am after receiving reports of drug dealing in the area.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190201315.