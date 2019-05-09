Man arrested after Portsmouth mum allegedly threatened at city taxi rank 

A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly threatened at a taxi rank following a night out.

Mum-of-four Cherelle Ash says that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning as she was on her way home from Popworld.

Footage shot by a woman in Commercial Road in Portsmouth as she confronts a group of men at a taxi rank.

She claimed that she was spat at and threatened by a man after confronting a group of men over comments they allegedly made to female taxi customers.

The incident allegedly happened on Commercial Road in Portsmouth shortly after 4am on Saturday.

A 57-year-old man from Southsea has now been arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are actively gathering all relevant information, and have already obtained witness statements and CCTV footage, which is assisting investigators to gain a comprehensive picture of the whole incident.’

