Man arrested after suspected robbery leaves woman, 82, injured in Havant

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an incident which left an elderly woman injured.

A 44-year-old man was arrested following an incident near Barclays in East Street, Havant, today.

In a message shared to Twitter, Havant police said an 82-year-old woman was hurt – but did not need hospital treatment.

They said: ‘A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, following an incident involving an 82-year-old woman near Barclays Bank in East Street, #Havant today.

‘The woman sustained bruising but did not need hospital treatment.’

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180207261.