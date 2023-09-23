Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers received several reports of hare coursing – the sport of hunting rabbits with greyhounds using sight rather than scent – this week. A male was detained on Thursday (September 21) following action from the Country Watch team, neighbourhoods teams, District Policing teams and Roads Policing Unit.

Police were given a report at 6.10pm that hare coursing was taking place near North Lane in Clanfield. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “Police attended and located a man with a Lurcher.

A 4x4 was found on its roof and a dead hare left at the scene. Police have been clamping down on hare coursing in Clanfield and rural Winchester. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

"The 35-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs under Section 63 of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022. This is very recent legislation that was introduced in April 2022.

"The man remains in custody at this time.” Two 4x4 vehicles were seen trespassing on land in the Woodmancott area of Winchester at 10.53pm.

One truck was found on its roof, with a dead hare and an abandoned dog being left at the scene. The police spokesman added: “Officers attended and the vehicles were located by the Dog Unit, before failing to stop for police.

"One of the vehicles was subsequently located on its roof on a byway in the Cliddesden area. The occupants had since left the area, leaving behind a Lurcher dog.

“A dead hare was found next to the vehicle. Police seized the vehicle, the dog, and some suspected cannabis found in the vehicle.” Police enquiries remain ongoing.