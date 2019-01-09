Man arrested in connection to till snatches across Fareham and Gosport

A MAN has been arrested after more than a dozen thefts when cash was snatched from tills across Hampshire.

Hampshire police asked for the public’s help after 13 shops were targeted.

Today they have said that a 27-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested.

Among the cash snatches were incidents at the Highlands Road service station Co-op in Fareham at 10.45pm on Friday, December 21; more than £500 cash stolen from a till in Aldi on Mumby Road, Gosport, at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 22; and cash snatched from a till in Co-op on Arundel Drive, Fareham, at 8.30pm on Sunday, December 23.

There were also seven incidents reported in Romsey, two in Andover and one in Eastleigh which police linked.