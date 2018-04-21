Man arrested in Portsmouth explosives probe at Stanhope Road student block is released by police

A MAN held by police under the Explosives Act after a suspicious device was found in a Portsmouth hall of residence has been released by police but is still under investigation.

Student halls in Stanhope Road were evacuated on Thursday after a bomb disposal team was called into deal with a suspicious item.

The 20-year-old man from East Sussex was arrested on suspicion of the offences under the Explosives Act and taken into custody on Thursday night after emergency services cordoned off Catherine House on Stanhope Road.

He has now been released but remains under investigation.

Police were called at 4.30pm on Thursday after a member of staff at Catherine House found the suspicious item.

A police spokesperson said: ‘No-one was injured in this incident and there is not believed to be any wider or ongoing threat to the public.’

