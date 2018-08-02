Man arrested in vigilante sting in Fareham released without charge 

POLICE arrested a man after he was caught allegedly meeting an underage girl for sex by a vigilante group.

The 20-year-old was confronted by members of the Southampton-based group Trap during a sting in Fareham.

A video of the encounter was shown on social media. In it, the group accuses the man of arranging to meet a 15-year-old child for sex.

The incident has been watched more than 200,000 times online.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm that officers have arrested a 20-year-old man who is not from Hampshire on suspicion of attempting to meet a child/girl under 16 following grooming.

‘The man was arrested in Fareham following a report from a member of the public just before 8.25pm on Tuesday, July 24.

‘He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.'