Man arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated attack in Portchester against man in his 60s

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated attack on another man in his 60s.

The 44-year-old has been bailed and police are searching for witnesses who were in Skew Road in Portchester on Tuesday morning.

A tweet by Pompey Police read: ‘Were you in Skew Rd, @ 8-8.30am Tues (7/5)? We're investigating an assault against a 66y/o man.

‘A 44y/o man has been #arrested on sus of racially / religiously aggravated wounding / grievous bodily harm & bailed to 4/6. Pls call 101 re: 44190156968.’

