Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after A27 crash this morning

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving this morning after a crash on the A27 this morning.

Hampshire Constabulary said an Audi and a Vauxhall Astra were involved in a collision on the westbound route near Havant at about 8.20am.

Luckily no-one was injured and an ambulance was not needed.

Police said a 64-year-old man from Hayling Island had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, but has since been released with no further action.

Commuters faced long delays this morning while the two vehicles were recovered.