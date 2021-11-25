A 25-year-old man from Liss was arrested on suspicion of theft, theft of a motor vehicle and handling stolen goods after officers from Hampshire and the Thames Valley – conducting a joint investigation – were deployed to the area at around 10.30am yesterday morning amid suspicious activity.

The drone located two men with the horseboxes confirmed as stolen from the Thames Valley area before money was seen exchanged. A horsebox was then hooked up and towed offsite towards the A3.

Police appeal

‘The drone continued to track the vehicle movements co-ordinating police vehicles until it was stopped. The drone then returned to the site and confirmed the man receiving the money was still present, he was monitored until he was arrested by officers on the ground,’ a police spokesman said.

‘Three horseboxes and stolen items – believed to have spanned incidents from across the Thames Valley area – were recovered as a result.’

The arrested man was later released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.

