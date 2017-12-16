Man asks judge: Can I prosecute the CPS?

A MAN who turned up to court after not being told he no longer faced an assault charge asked a judge: ‘Is it possible for me to prosecute the CPS?’

The man had arrived after prosecutors failed to send out a letter in time telling him the charge was dropped.

Unhappy Leslie Jones, 55, surrendered to the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court not knowing the case was dropped on December 8.

A letter from the Crown Prosecution Service had been sent to him on December 11 – a move criticised by a district judge who said there was little chance of it reaching him in time. Told he couldn’t claim for loss of earnings, he said: ‘How do I make up for my rent?’

Mr Jones, of Linkenholt Way, Havant, claimed £5.70 travel to court. A charge of assault by beating was discontinued.