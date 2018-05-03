Man assaulted in Portsmouth ‘fell into car’

A MAN was assaulted in Portsmouth before falling into a car which then drove off.

Police are investigating the incident which happened in Halstead Road, Cosham.

As reported, officers said the victim, a white man in his 20s wearing cream trousers, was in an altercation with another white man in his 20s.

He was wearing a black tracksuit and was with two or three men in a black BMW with tinted rear windows.

Police said during the altercation, the victim was ‘seen to fall into the car’, which then drove off with him and the others, inside. The victim has not been in touch with police.

Detective Inspector Dave West said: ‘We don’t want to unduly concern members of the public. We haven’t received a report by the victim and we don’t have any missing people in the area that match the description.

‘However, our priority is to confirm the safety of the man involved and so I am appealing for the public’s help.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180160912.