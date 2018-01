Have your say

A MAN who assaulted a woman and damaged a phone has been told to pay £170.

Kai Clark, 22, of The Old Railway, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on August 28 at his home. He also admitted damaging a mobile phone.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation and 40 hours’ unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.