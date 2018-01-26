Man attacked and robbed by group of teenagers in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN was attacked and had his mobile phone stolen by a group of teenagers while he walking in Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old was approached by three boys, described as between 15 and 18-years-old, in Queen Street between 12.15am and 12.30am on Tuesday.

The man was punched and kicked, suffering a cut to his head.

His mobile phone, a black Huwaei P10 Plus and £20 cash was stolen.

One suspect was described as white, about 5ft 11, of slim build and wearing a black coat.

The second was black, about 5ft 11, of thin build and wearing a red coat.

The third was also black, about 5ft 9, of thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Emily Dummer, from the Eastern Investigation Team, said: ‘We are urging anyone who may have information that can help us identify the people in this group to get in contact.

‘Did you witness this incident or have you been offered a black Huwaei P10 Plus recently?

‘Please call 101 and quote 44180029594.’