A MAN suffered a broken nose after an attack by two young people in Gosport.

Police are investigating the assault in St John’s Square, in the early hours of Saturday.

Sometime between 2am and 3am, the 31-year-old victim was pushed to the ground from behind and punched in the face by the two youths.

He sustained a broken nose, cuts to his head and a suspected broken ankle.

The youths ran off in the direction of St Vincent College.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180025113.