Man 'attacked from behind' and left lying unconscious on pavement on Fratton road

A MAN was left unconscious after being ‘attacked from behind’ in a street at the weekend.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and in particular two men who helped the victim get to his feet after the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 22 in Daulston Road in Fratton.

A police spokesman said: ‘The 40-year-old man was walking on Daulston Road between midnight and 00.16am when he is believed to have been attacked from behind and lost consciousness.

‘He suffered injuries to the back of his head.

‘Officers investigating the assault are keen to trace two men who assisted the victim and helped him to his feet.

‘They would also like to trace a man who was on the opposite side of the road and had a conversation with the assaulted man after he was helped.

‘Did you witness the assault in Daulston Road on Sunday, or maybe you assisted a man who you found lying on the pavement?

‘Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190458430. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’