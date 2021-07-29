The incident happened in Marmion Road at about 12.15am on Saturday

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A man in his 20s was walking along Marmion Road towards Grove Road South with his girlfriend between midnight and 12.15am when he was approached by a group of four men and assaulted, leaving him with swelling and bruising to his face.

‘We would like to speak to two men, seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.’

A man was attacked in Marmion Road while walking with his girlfriend

The first man was between 35 and 45, 5ft 6in, white and bald. He wore large black-rimmed glasses, a pink polo shirt and blue jeans.

The second man was the same age and also white, and about 6ft and skinny. He wore a dark puffer-style jacket.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who recognises the descriptions – or anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything or who has CCTV or dash cam from the time.

The spokeswoman added: ‘Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was in the Marmion pub towards the end of Saturday evening and may be able to help us establish what happened.’

Anyone who can help can call 101 quoting 44210294187.