Man attacked with golf clubs outside Sussex train station

THREE men have been arrested after a man was attacked with golf clubs and a metal pole outside a train station.

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was with a group of friends near Lancing railway station in the early hours of this morning when he was attacked.

Three men have been arrested. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The driver of a black BMW and two passengers pulled up nearby, exited the car and assaulted the victim with golf clubs and a metal pole.

The victim suffered minor injuries before escaping from the scene and managed to call the police.

Officers attended the scene and conducted an area search.

Two 18-year-old men, from Shoreham and Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 19-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and drug driving.

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 79 of 31/05.

