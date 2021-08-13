Samuel Blainy, 27, was spared jail after his ‘frightening’ behaviour saw him approach the worker nonchalantly in front of customers at the entrance of the Tesco superstore on Quay Street, Fareham, just after 3pm on May 28 before matters took a sinister turn.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Blainy, who takes medication for psychosis, told the security guard: ‘I’ve been struggling mentally recently.’

Portsmouth Crown Court # Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He then added: ‘I’m not going to hurt you.’

Prosecutor Rob Harding said: ‘The victim was on duty at the store and all seemed normal. He thought the man was a customer.

‘The defendant then said “you're coming with me to the police station” and was getting more angry. The victim realised a knife had then been put to his throat.’

Blainy told the victim: ‘I just want you to come with me (to the police station) to explain.’

The defendant then ushered the man - who noticed a large 6in knife in Blainy’s bag - across the road from the store towards the police station.

But before getting to the station, Blainy released the security worker. ‘You can go now,’ he said before walking into the police station by himself.

He then brandished two knives whilst asking to see a mental health crisis team to a PCSO who was on duty.

‘He was pacing up and down and was not putting the knives down. He was not threatening anyone,’ Mr Harding said.

Police officers arrived on scene and dispatched the knives off Blainy before he was arrested.

Daniel Reilly, defending, said Blainy spontaneously targeted the security worker after he was seen to be ‘friendly and helpful’ before the incident. ‘It was not part of his plan to involve any third party. It was a cry for help,’ the lawyer said.

‘He was not being threatening and the reason he had two knives was so he could hold people back with one and the other one was to harm himself. It showed his distorted thinking process.

‘He was completely calm and co-operative throughout.’

The court heard Blainy, of previous good character, had been taking anti-psychotic and anti-depression tablets for several years but these ‘were not always enough to stop his mental health issues’, according to Mr Reilly.

Judge Keith Cutler CBE immediately ruled out custody in his summing up after saying ‘society was best served by you seeking help’ after declaring the defendant’s actions were ‘frightening’.

He ordered a two-year community order and 30 rehabilitation days after Blainy, of Victory Road, Stubbington, admitted possessing a bladed article and threatening a person with a blade.

