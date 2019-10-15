Man bailed as detectives investigate death of Southsea actress

A man has been bailed again as detectives continue to investigate the death of an actress.

Lorraine Bream, 40, was found dead in September on a first floor roof in Southsea.

Lorraine Bream

A 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder was bailed on Monday. Police have now released him on bail until December 17.

IT company worker Ms Bream was discovered on Monday, September 16 on a first-floor roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind the busy Palmerston Road shopping precinct in Southsea.

Ms Bream, who lived in Marmion Road, was a member of the Phoenix Players, an amateur acting group.

Police at the scene by Palmerston Road after a woman's body was found

