Man banned from contacting his assault victim

MAGISTRATES have ordered a man not to contact a woman for two years.

Andre Duarte, 37, of Queen Street, Portsea, was found guilty of assault by beating on January 4.

He assaulted the woman at Handsworth House, in Quinton Close, Somers Town.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 33 sessions of a relationships course and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Duarte was fined £50 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed the restraining order as ‘when they get drunk together… violence ensues’.

Duarte had denied the charge but was found guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.