Man branded 'fool' by judge after spending mystery £9,000 that appeared in bank account

A PLASTERER who pocketed £9,000 that mysteriously appeared in his bank account before embarking on a ‘luxurious lifestyle’ was branded a ‘fool’ by a judge.

Adam Dooley, 34, could not believe his luck when the lump sum of cash – linked to the sale of diamonds – suddenly appeared in his Nationwide account in July 2016, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

But rather than tell his bank about the money, Dooley engaged in a lavish lifestyle after making four withdrawals from a cashpoint in Portsmouth.

Prosecutor Philip Meredith told the court: ‘£9,000 found its way into the defendant’s bank account – (the money) was all to do with the fraudulent sale of diamonds.

‘The money was taken out of the bank account in four withdrawals. These included four £2,000 withdrawals before he then transferred £767 and and withdrew £290 from an ATM.

‘When he was arrested by police he denied fraud – and was not charged with fraud but admitted to having the money in his account and spending it.

‘He lived a luxurious lifestyle and spent all the money.’

Defending, Paul Fairlie, said: ‘Mr Dooley was in a bad place and woke up to find he had £9,000 credit in his bank account. He did the wrong thing and spent the money.’

Dooley, of Bourne Estate, Holborn, London, admitted a charge of retaining wrongful credit.

The court heard Dooley had previously served a jail term in 2012 for an unrelated matter.

Judge David Melville QC told Dooley: ‘It is obvious if you find you suddenly have £9,000 in your account there has to be a reason. It was foolish in the extreme for you to spend the money.’

Dooley was told he has three years to pay back the cash. He was also told to complete 100 hours unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days as part of his 12-month community order.