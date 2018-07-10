Man caught with drugs

MAGISTRATES jailed a man caught with heroin and cocaine.

Robert Cox, 24, of Red Wing Court, Portsmouth, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine, class A drugs, on April 20.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-week term for each offence, to run together at the same time.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered that the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Cox admitted both charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, where his sentence was ordered to run concurrently to one previously imposed in May.