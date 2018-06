Have your say

A MAN has been charged with theft after cash was stolen from a Gosport betting shop.

Warren Avery, of Bolton Drive, Gosport, was arrested and charged by police.

The 28-year-old has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on June 21.

Officers had earlier appealed for information following the theft of £400 from Ladbrokes, on Stoke Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 29.