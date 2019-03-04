A man has been charged after Jeremy Corbyn was egged outside a Mosque.

The Labour leader was visiting the place of worship in his north London constituency yesterday when he was hit by an egg.

Scotland Yard said John Murphy, 31 , from Barnet, was charged in the early hours of Monday with assault by beating and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 19.

Mr Corbyn was unharmed during the incident and continued his visit of the mosque.

The attack happened while he and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott were visiting the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House in his constituency.

READ MORE: Man, 64, hurt after yob in Gosport punches him to the ground before kicking him

It was part of the national Visit My Mosque Day where 250 mosques throw open their doors to welcome guests and non-Muslims.

Mr Corbyn is believed to have left with a police escort at around 6.30pm.

He later tweeted, without mentioning the egging: ‘Every year Muslim communities across the country open their doors to people of all faiths and none on #VisitMyMosque Day.

‘It's a fantastic opportunity to build understanding across communities and educate ourselves about our diverse communities. Let's build bridges not walls.’

READ MORE: Family of missing Waterlooville man Matthew Bone are still haunted by his disappearance one year on

Visit My Mosque day is facilitated by the Muslim Council of Britain, began in 2015 with about 20 participating mosques, and this year over 250 took part all around the UK.

Jayde Russell, former interfaith co-ordinator for Regent's Park Mosque in London, said: ‘I would get asked questions about whether Islam promotes terrorism - sometimes it hurts because you see how these stereotypes impact some individuals and wider society.

‘That's why I'm so passionate about speaking out and challenging the status quo such as through mosque open days.’