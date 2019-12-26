Man charged after 'serious' assault in Hampshire

Have your say

A MAN has been charged following an attack on a person in the New Forest.

Martin Williamson, 45 from Lymington Road, Brockenhurst, has been charged with wounding with intent.

The incident took place in October

It comes after officers were called to Lower Buckland Road in Lymington, just after 3.30am on Thursday, October 31.

There, a 30-year-old man from Milford-on-Sea was found with serious injuries.

Williamson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, January 24.

