Man charged over Grenfell Tower burning effigy video - National 

A man has been charged over a video posted online showing an effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned.

Paul Bussetti, 46, was charged on Friday and will appear in court on April 30, Scotland Yard has said.

A man has been charged over a video posted on social media of a model of Grenfell Tower being burned over a fire. Picture: PA/PA Wire

The video, which was posted online, showed a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burnt at a bonfire party in south east London.

Mr Bussetti has been charged with two counts of sending/causing to be sent grossly offensive material via a public communications network, contrary to section 127 (1) (a) and (3) of the Communications Act 2003, police have said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 30.

