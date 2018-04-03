Man charged over Portsmouth attack which left victim in critical condition

Have your say

Detectives investigating a serious assault which took place in Buckland at the weekend have charged a man.

The attack happened at the junction of New Road and Lynn Road just after 5.30pm on Sunday.

A 29-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious head injuries.

Ben David McCreadie, 27, of New Road, Fratton, Portsmouth has been charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Officers continue to appeal for information and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Grow.