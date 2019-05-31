Man charged with attempted rape of child in Selsey

A MAN has been charged in connection with the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane in Selsey at around 8.20am on Wednesday.

He is due in court later today.

Ewing Gilmour, 20, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested later that evening and charged with the attempted rape of a child.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the isolated incident. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.

