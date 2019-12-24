A MAN arrested after two young people died at Mutiny Festival has been charged with drug supply offences.

Lee Harvey, 22, of Owlesbury Grove, Leigh Park, faces three charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next month.

Mutiny Festival 2018 was cancelled on the Sunday after the deaths of Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Four other people arrested in the wake of 20-year-old Tommy Cowan and 18-year-old Georgia Jones’ deaths have been told they face no further action.

Inquests previously heard the pair died after taking ‘Silver Audi’ MDMA pills on May 26, the first day of the 2018 festival, held in King George V Playing Fields.

Dad-of-one Tommy was praised as a ‘brilliant’ dad by his own father Damian Cowan. Care worker Georgia’s mother Janine Milburn launched a drugs campaign following her daughter’s death.

Hampshire police said two men, a 21-year-old from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old from Havant, have been released with no action. They had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 23-year-old woman from Waterlooville arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug was also released with no further action.

Harvey is due in court on January 21.

A Cosham man arrested during the 18-month police investigation was admitted having cocaine and ketamine, class A and B drugs, two days after the festival and was sentenced. His case was not linked to the deaths.