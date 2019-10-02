Man charged with murder of Hampshire woman who was found stabbed to death in her home

A man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death at her home in Southampton.

Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 29, of King George's Avenue, Southampton is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today over the murder of Cristina Ortiz-Lozano.

Cristina Ortiz-Lozano. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Cristina’s body was found at her home in Spear Road just before 10pm on Saturday September 21. Police said she suffered mutliple stab wounds.

SEE ALSO: Robber who spent ill-gotten gains at Gunwharf Quays has sentence reduced

Bernadette Kearney, senior lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Hampshire Police I have authorised the police to charge Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 29, from Southampton with the murder of Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28.

‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth student runs for safety after ‘laughing’ thugs throw firecracker from car

‘It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.’