Police have charged a man with murdering a woman in Portsmouth this week.

Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged.

A police van in Heathfield Road, North End, Portsmouth yesterday'Picture: Sarah Standing (201219-3961)

It comes following the discovery of the body of Kayleigh Dunning at an address in Kingston Crescent on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday the police said they had arrested a man on the same night.

Hampshire police say that the 32-year-old victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Mark Brandford is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

