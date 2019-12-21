Police have charged a man with murdering a woman in Portsmouth this week.
Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged.
It comes following the discovery of the body of Kayleigh Dunning at an address in Kingston Crescent on Tuesday evening.
Yesterday the police said they had arrested a man on the same night.
Hampshire police say that the 32-year-old victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Mark Brandford is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
READ MORE: ‘RIP Kayleigh’ – tributes to popular woman whose death sparked a murder probe
READ MORE: Murder arrest after woman's body found