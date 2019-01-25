A man has been charged with rape over an attack on a woman in a woodland off a major road.

The attack allegedly happened on Thursday, January 17 as they were travelling from Ferndown to Southampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Robert Layburn.

The man and the woman were in a red Peugeot 207 between 10am and 12pm when he pulled the vehicle into a wooded area down a side road off the A31 between junction 1 of the M27 and the Burley Services.

It is alleged that he then raped her.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attack as well as a report of stalking offences which allegedly took place between Wednesday, January 16 and Monday.

Although the alleged rape is reported to have taken place in Hampshire, it is being investigated by Dorset Police as part of its ongoing enquiries into allegations involving the man and woman, who are known to each other.

The man, who is from Bournemouth, is due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, February 21.

Detective Constable Will Burnett, of Dorset Police’s serious sexual offences team, said: ‘We are continuing to make enquiries into this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses to the manner of driving of a red Peugeot 207 on the A31 between Burley and junction 1 of the M27 at Cadnam between 10am and 12pm on Thursday 17 January 2019 to contact us.

‘The exact location of this alleged offence remains unclear and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle parked up on this day between these times.

‘It was reported that a red delivery van may have passed the Peugeot after it had pulled off the A31 and stopped and I would be keen to speak to the driver of that vehicle.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55190010884.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.