Man charged with sexual assault and kidnap after woman attacked in Brighton park 

A DELIVERYMAN has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in a park.

Mamdouh Ramzi, 44, of Tillstone Street, Brighton, was arrested following the incident involving a 20-year-old woman.

The assault is is alleged to have occurred at a park in East Brighton in the early hours of Friday.

The suspect appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 May, charged with sexual assault and kidnap - common law.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a pre-trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 17 June.

Anyone who wishes to speak to police on learning of this matter can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 178 of 17/05.

