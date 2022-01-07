Luke Alexander Green allegedly touched a woman inappropriately over her clothes and threatened security staff at the George and Dragon pub.

Officers received a report of the alleged incident in South Street, on October 16, in the early hours.

The 33-year-old has been charged with sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police received a report that a woman was touched inappropriately over her clothes by a man at the The George and Dragon pub in South Street, Gosport.

He has been placed on bail, with conditions to attend Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 9.

