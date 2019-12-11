Man charged with theft over shoplifting incidents at Westbury Mall in Fareham

A MAN has been charged after more than £200 worth of goods were stolen from a store in three different incdients of shoplifting.

The thefts happened at Boots in Fareham’s Westbury Mall last month.

GV of Westbury Mall in Fareham. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190508-8531)

The first is alleged to have taken place on November 13 when gift sets worth £39.98 were stolen.

The following day, two makeup advent calendars to the value of £80 were stolen.

READ MORE: Convicted Hampshire paedophile found guilty of sexually abusing two boys with his partner

On November 18, it was reported that two Ted Baker gift sets to the value of £90 were stolen.

James Vincent Durber, 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of theft from a shop.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.

READ MORE: Danger driver jailed for mounting Leigh Park pavement

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.