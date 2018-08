A MAN who admitted damaging several items has been ordered to pay £255.

John Greaves, 25, of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville, admitted two charges of criminal damage.

In November last year he damaged a lamp, and in December it was a table, sideboard, vacuum cleaner and door.

He must pay £135 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman who owned the property for a year.