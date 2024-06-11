Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Gosport who breached his restraining order by sending vile death threats has been jailed.

George Terry Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way, has been put behind bars after pleading guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Gosport Police said he sent a myriad of abusive texts to her.

The force reported on Facebook: “George Terry Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way in Gosport, sent a series of extremely offensive messages to the woman on 2 April, including making death threats.

