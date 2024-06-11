Gosport man jailed for breaching restraining order and sending barrage of death threats
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Gosport who breached his restraining order by sending vile death threats has been jailed.
George Terry Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way, has been put behind bars after pleading guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Gosport Police said he sent a myriad of abusive texts to her.
The force reported on Facebook: “George Terry Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way in Gosport, sent a series of extremely offensive messages to the woman on 2 April, including making death threats.
“He pleaded guilty to charges of sending malicious communications and breaching a restraining order and was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 5 to a total of 22 weeks in custody.”