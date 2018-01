A 48-YEAR-OLD man has denied trying to murder another man in Hayling Island.

Jay Anthony Shepherd denied attempted murder, wounding with intent and having a bladed article at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The incident took place in November and a 47-year-old man was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Shepherd of Northern Parade in Hilsea, was bailed by Judge Roger Hetherington.

Bail conditions are a curfew from 10pm-7am, stay east of the Eastern Road and don’t enter Havant or Hayling.