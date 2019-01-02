Man denies trying to kill woman in Hayling Island Wimpy bar 

A MAN has denied the attempted murder of a woman who suffered stab wounds at a Wimpy restaurant in an amusement park.

Harry Middleton, 20, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today charged over an incident at the restaurant at Funland on Hayling Island on November 24.

Middleton, of Chidham Close, Havant, was remanded in court ahead of his four-day trial on May 13.

Appearing on videolink from HMP Lewes, Middleton denied attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

Hampshire police previously said a 21-year-old woman had suffered stab wounds in an ‘isolated incident’ and had been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Addressing Middleton, judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘Your case will be adjourned for a trial which will take place on May 13.’

He added: ‘Meanwhile you’ll be remanded in custody.’