Man denies trying to rape schoolgirl

A MAN has denied trying to rape a school girl.

Ewing Gilmour, 20, appeared via videolink at Portsmouth Crown Court today .

Gilmour, of Hazel Close, West End, Southampton, denied the May 29 alleged assault in Selsey, West Sussex.

He was charged after the incident in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane, at 8.20am.

The defendant faces a three to four day trial on November 11.

Remanding him in custody, judge David Melville QC said: 'Your trial, Mr Gilmour, is going to take place on November 11 as a fixture and three to four days have been set aside.

'That's the earliest we can find for the date.'

Gilmour spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to attempted rape.