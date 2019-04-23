Man dies after assault at Hampshire pub on Good Friday

A MAN has died after being assaulted at a pub in Hampshire on Good Friday.

Perry Cardy was attacked at the Bittern pub in Southampton at around 9.50pm on April 19 and later died on Easter Sunday (April 21).

The assault happened at Bittern pub. Picture: Google Maps

Detectives investigating the assault have now charged a man.

Harry Joyce, 27, of no fixed address has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

READ MORE: Police arrest a Fareham man following stabbing in Portsmouth on Easter Saturday

A 39-year-old man from Southampton, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what happened, who hasn't yet spoken to police, is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Bonham.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Portsmouth man is taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Tangier Road

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.