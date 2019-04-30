Man dies after being hit by two vehicles in Hampshire town 

A MURDER investigation is underway after a pedestrian died after being hit by two vehicles.

Sagar Bhatti, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh at around 5.44am on Sunday, March 10.

Did you see Sagar before his death? Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Two men aged 26 and 29, from Eastleigh, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

Officers investigating Sagar’s death are appealing for anyone who was Woodside Avenue or Broadlands Avenue area around the time of the incident, whether driving or walking, to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lee Macarthur, said: ‘It’s been more than seven weeks since Sagar lost his life following the collision on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh.

‘Our investigation continues and we’re following a number of lines of enquiry to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to this incident.

‘We’ve already issued a number of witness appeals and have conducted house to house enquiries in the area. We’ve also viewed CCTV and taken statements from those who have already come forward.

‘We’ve now released this CCTV footage of Sagar, which was taken in Eastleigh town centre during the early hours of Sunday, 10 March.

DI Mcarthur added: ‘We know that Sagar was out with friends on the evening of Saturday, 9 March.

‘He went to Winchester and travelled to Eastleigh on a train later that evening or during the early hours of Sunday morning, and then went to The Station pub on High Street.

‘We particularly need to speak to anyone who was in the Woodside Avenue or Broadlands Avenue area around the time of the collision – whether walking or driving. Even if you didn’t see anything, we still need to hear from you.

‘We hope that by releasing this CCTV we’ll jog someone’s memory and they may recall seeing Sagar that night or during the early hours of Sunday morning.

‘Even if you don’t think you have information about the incident that led to his death, we still want to speak to you if you saw Sagar that night. We need as much information as possible so we can build up a picture of exactly what happened in the lead up to this tragic incident.

‘Even the smallest bits of information, that might not seem significant to you, may turn out to be very valuable to the investigation, so please do get in touch.’

Please call 101 and quote Operation Laminated 44190084129. Alternatively, make a report using the link here.

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 and leave information anonymously.