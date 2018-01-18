Man ends up in hospital after argument with group of teenagers in shopping street

A MAN was left with a fractured eye socket and a cut on the back of his head after being attacked by a teenager.

Police say that the 49-year-old was walking with his wife through the middle of Fareham when the couple became involved in an argument with a group of between 10 and 15 teenagers in West Street at about 5.50pm on Sunday.

The victim and his wife reported that he was assaulted by a teenage boy.

He was treated at QA hospital in Cosham where he received stitches to the cut on the back of his head. He is now recovering at home.

Police say they want to speak to the teenagers, including two members of the group in particular.

The first person is a teenage girl aged about 14. She is white with dark brown straight hair, is about 5ft 3in, and of a medium build. She had a round face and wore skinny blue jeans and a dark coloured black jacket with a fur-type edging on the hood.

The other person was a teenage boy aged about 15, who was white, about 5ft 6in, thin, and clean shaven. He wore a grey hooded top with the hood pulled up, tracksuit bottoms and was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information can call Police Staff Investigator Simon Collins at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44180017673.