A MAN has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Afonse Tourino, 25, of Drummond Road, Landport, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

He denied charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Crasswell Street and Drummond Road, having an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - and affray on March 18.

Now Tourino will stand trial for four days at the same court on October 14.

Portsmouth Crown Court'Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

Judge William Ashworth released him on unconditional bail.