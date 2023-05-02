Man fighting for life after being stabbed in stomach in Waterlooville as police name man charged with attempted murder
A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the stomach as police reveal the name of man charged with attempted murder.
As reported, police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed on Mill Road, Waterlooville. ‘Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was being treated for a serious injury to his abdomen. He remains in a critical, but stable condition,’ a police spokesman said.
‘As part of our enquiries 22-year-old Jamie Benn of Cunningham Road in Waterlooville was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.’
He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.
