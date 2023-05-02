As reported, police were called shortly before 4.30am on Monday May 1 to a report that a man had been stabbed on Mill Road, Waterlooville. ‘Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was being treated for a serious injury to his abdomen. He remains in a critical, but stable condition,’ a police spokesman said.

‘As part of our enquiries 22-year-old Jamie Benn of Cunningham Road in Waterlooville was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Pub appeal

Mill Road in Waterlooville, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (010523-2821)

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

SEE ALSO: Street attack latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad