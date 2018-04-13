Man fined £200 after admitting harassing Portsmouth woman

A MAN who admitted harassing a woman for two months was fined £200.

Billy Regan, 25, was abusive to the Portsmouth woman, sent her e-mails on three days and set up an Instagram account to follow her in September 2016.

He also tried to talk to her and be abusive to her at her home while pretending to be someone else in November.

Regan, of Selbourne Walk, Southampton, was fined and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

No restraining order was imposed as the offence was in 2016, he had been on unconditional bail and the case started by postal requisition to court.